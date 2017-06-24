SIALKOT/BAHAWALPUR-Following a high-level inquiry, District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan demoted two police sub inspectors and two ASIs, and dismissed six constables from service for selling narcotics and extracting extortion from local people in Sialkot.

They had strong contacts with the local drug traffickers. They would also collect extortion money after kidnapping the local people from their houses.

The DPO told the newsmen that a Joint Investigation team (JIT) led by Sahira Farrukh Sheikh (Additional SP Sialkot) conducted a detailed inquiry against the accused police officials and found them guilty.

In the light of the inquiry, the DPO demoted accused sub inspector Athar Ghafoor to ASI rank and demoted sub inspector Ejaz Ahmed Chattha twice to the head constable. The DPO also demoted two ASIs Bilal Ahmed and Sadam Hussain to head constable rank.

He dismissed six constables Sama, Tanveer Abbas, Asad Hameed, Yousaf, Ghulam Murtaza and Shehbaz Ali from service. He added that the accused police officials had established their own gang of narcotics sellers and were found guilty during the inquiry against them on the charges of selling narcotics. They would collect heavy extortion amounts from the grieved families of different people after kidnapping them and torturing them in their private torture cells.

On the other side, Pakistan Rangers Punjab, CTD, Police and intelligence agencies carried out joint search operation in the riverine areas of Mandi Bahauddin. According to the senior officials of the Punjab Rangers, the operation was aimed against terrorists and their facilitators. They added that during this operation five suspects facilitating terrorist activities were apprehended and huge quantity of illegal/automatic weapons and ammunition were recovered, the officials revealed.

IFTAR: Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot Principal Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry hosted an Iftar dinner in the honour of the local journalists at KMSMC lawns.

He said that the journalists are the eyes and the ears of the society. He stressed upon the need for promotion of the positive journalism and criticism for bringing collective betterment in the society. He also highlighted the importance of the electronic and print media and its effective role in highlighting the core issues.

CEREMONY: District Baitul Maal Committee Chairman Nabil Khalid Lone distributed Rs0.7 million financial aid cheques to 94 deserving people during a ceremony.

However, Bahawalpur District Police Officer Akhtar Abbas said that zero tolerance policy be adopted against liquor dealers and ensure the fool proof security arrangements on the occasion of Friday prayers.

The district police officer held a meeting with SDPOs from all over the district, DSP Traffic and DSP Legal regarding the security and traffic arrangements for Friday prayers.

While addressing the meeting DPO said that during Ramazan foolproof security arrangements are being ensured and on the occasion of Jummah-tul-Wida crowds gather in mosques and security arrangements will be made accordingly.

On the occasion of Eid, poisonous liquor sale is not tolerable, all SDPOs conduct strict crackdown in their respective circles, he directed.

The DPO said that one wheeling is a deadly play, action be taken against one wheelers so that accidents which are caused by them can be minimized. On the occasion of Eidul Fitr youth are found driving motorcycles without silencers and committing the one wheeling and over speeding violations which causes the accidents and on the orders of Punjab Government there is a restriction on driving motorcycle without silencer.