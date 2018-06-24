Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party on Saturday announced that a 21-member committee will run the election campaign of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in NA-246, which consists mainly of Lyari areas. Bilawal Bhutto is the only dynasty leader of the party who is contesting polls from Karachi in the constituency which was a stronghold of the party and won successfully in the past by his mother Benazir Bhutto and father Asif Ali Zardari. The party has made former MNA Nabil Gabol, who was part of MQM-Pakistan and sympathiser of PTI before rejoining the PPP, convener of the campaign committee. Another party stalwart, Rashid Rabbani, was made campaign manager in the constituency.

The other members of the campaign committee include former senator Yousuf Baloch, Karim Shah, Haji Hussain Soomro, Abdul Ghaffar Lasi, Naseema Baloch, Ruqaiya Azad Baloch, Noor Jehan Baloch, Hassan Ali Martial, Wali Muhammad Baloch, Laxman Maheshwari, Karim Jatt, Rasheed Baloch, Mohabbat Khan Niazi and Shahnawaz Shani. The party also announced a media committee for the NA-246 election campaign comprising former provincial adviser on human rights Nadia Gabol, former Bilawal House spokesman Aijaz Durrani, and information secretary of PPP Women Wing Sindh Sadia Javed, Chaudhry Shakeel and Sadique Sherwani. Talking to The Nation, Nadia Gabol said that the most of the committee members specially that of the campaign committee belongs to Lyari and are tasked to manage the election campaign for Bilawal Bhutto in the area on ground.

The campaign committee would oversee the door to door campaign, arrangement of rallies and other election activities as per their divided areas and responsibilities,” she said adding that they had the representation of all segments of the constituency in the committee in order to raise the outreach of the campaign and gather most of the support for Bilawal Bhutto, as Bilawal would be busy in campaigning country wide for the party.

She further said that a formal election campaign had begun in the area and public gathering attended by top party leaders would also be organised in the area before polls.

Speaking on a five member media committee for a single constituency, she said that the committee would be dealing with all sorts of media including, print, electronic, social media and others.

Meanwhile, although the differences have emerged within the local party leaders over distribution of tickets from provincial assembly constituencies of the area but all of them are united for the campaign of Bilawal Bhutto despite their differences with party’s Karachi leadership for ticket distribution.