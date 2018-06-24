Share:

MOLODECHNO - Belarus is ready to supply 20,000 tonnes of beef to China annually, Aleksei Bogdanov, Head of the Central Office for Foreign Economic Activities of the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry said.

"In terms of beef supplies to China we are limited by the number of certified companies. For the time being there are only two of them. The Agriculture and Food Ministry is working to expand the list of such enterprises. This task is under control of the minister. As the number of companies that can supply beef to China increases, so will the volume of exports. We are potentially ready to supply up to 20,000 tonnes of beef to China per year," he told media.

Belarusian enterprises seek to enter the Chinese market with finished goods not only with raw materials. "Of course, there are certain difficulties associated with the shelf-life of products. Today we are working actively to reduce the delivery time using rail transport. Now the dairy industry is making great headway and has started to export finished products to China. We are gradually expanding the range of products. ," Bogdanov said.