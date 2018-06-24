Share:

KARACHI - The certificate awarding ceremony of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) students voluntary summer programme was held at SIUT marking the conclusion of the 50th batch of a week-long exercise of community services.

These week long programme, which were organised by the SIUT, were conducted during the summer and winter vacations for the educational institutions of the country with an aim to motivate and train students to perform civic duties and community services for the society at large.

The closing ceremony of the programme was presided over by SIUT Director Professor Adib Rizvi, social worker Kishwer Zehra, founder of student volunteer programme. Highlighting the importance of volunteerism in society, Professor Rizvi reminded the volunteers that they had heavy responsibility on their shoulders as they have to tackle a variety of issues which are confronted to society ranging from poverty, well-being and health care of people.

He said that the basic principle of any community services was based on compassion and commitment. Zehra also underscored the importance of social responsibility in any society and asked the volunteers that benefits of their training programme must go to the people, particularly those who are less privileged. She said: “Serving people is like worship.”

Professor Naqvi recounted the background of the SIUT volunteer programme and an overwhelming response which was always received from public.

During the training which spanned for 30 hours, the students of high school, intermediate and O/A level hailing from all major schools and colleges were attached with various departments including OPD’s, radiology, clinical laboratory, oncology, dialysis, transplantation, lithotripsy, medical and surgical sciences.

The participants also engaged themselves with the admitted patients as well as the outpatients besides the children patients.

A number of 176 students participated in this 50th batch making the grand total of 6,136 students who have so far benefited from this programme since its inception in 2006.

The certificate awarding ceremony included junior and senior volunteer's speeches, patient performances, life stories of transplant/dialysis patients and certificate and gifts distribution. Concluding ceremony was largely attended by teachers, parents, students and staff members.