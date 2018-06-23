Share:

We have countless magazines dedicated to fashion, lifestyle, and tech and even for indulgences like travel and food, but it is rare to find a good children’s magazine. Most magazines simply add a ‘kids section’, which hardly suffices the child’s need for a good read or activity. While there are several children’s magazines available in the market, I feel there is often a lacking in the content. More efforts need to be made in publishing good magazines for children to inculcate the reading habit in them.

MAHNOOR JANJUA,

Karachi, June 20.