KARACHI -Sindh Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan has directed the concerned departments to ensure foolproof security arrangements and other required facilities at all polling stations for voters and polling staff.

Presiding over a review meeting of administrative arrangements regarding upcoming general elections here on Saturday, he instructed the officials concerned to ensure provision of potable water, electricity, toilet and proper entry and exit points at all polling stations.

He said that each and every step should be taken for conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.

Azam Suleman asked the Secretary Home to remain in close coordination with Election Commission, Sindh Police and all concerned departments for smooth and peaceful conduct of polling.

Secretaries of School Education and Implementation and Coordination were directed to monitor and ensure all required facilities pertained to the polling stations in consultation with divisional, district administration.

The meeting was attended among others by the Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Khattak, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi, Secretary Home Department, Secretary General Administration, Secretary Implementation and Secretary Finance.