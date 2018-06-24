Share:

BEIJING:- A new direct flight linking Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and Lahore has been launched, the Global Times reported on Saturday. A Boeing 737-800 aircraft is scheduled to depart from Urumqi at 8 am every Thursday and Sunday, and will arrive in Lahore at 8:15am local time on the same days. The journey takes around three hours. The return flight will take off at 9:35am local time and arrive in Urumqi at 3:20pm. The

service is operated by China Southern Airlines.