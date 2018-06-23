Share:

SIALKOT-The special teams of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have started monitoring the prevailing political scenario in Gujranwala Division.

These teams will monitor the violation of Election Code of Conduct, if any, by the political parties, their candidates and the independent candidates , district administration officials and heads of the local bodies. The ECP h has also delegated special powers of section 234 and sub section 3 of Election Code of Conduct to the monitoring officials.

Two officials of the teams each will monitor the political scenario in each constituency of the region. The teams will fine Rs50,000 on each violator of election of conduct on first time and the teams will submit reference against every violator for second violation of Election Code of Conduct. The heads and representatives of the Local Bodies would be de-seated by ECP if they found interfering in election process.

The teams have started visiting constituencies of National Assembly and 44the Punjab Assembly in Gujranwala Division. The ECP officials added that all the unapproved hoarding boards/flexes will be uprooted and removed from all the six districts Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

As many as 336 candidates are contesting in all the constituencies of National Assembly, while 928 candidates will contest from all the 44 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly will contest the 2018 general elections in the Gujranwala region 's Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

Addressing a meeting of the volunteers, District Election Commissioner Sialkot Faseehud Din said that Election Commission of Pakistan was making unprecedented and foolproof arrangements to conduct the general elections.

He said that the monitoring teams had been organised which will report on the quality of in-time arrangements for casting of the votes at the polling stations in Sialkot district. These reports will help immediate identification of the gaps in the arrangements.

He said that the number of women polling stations has been considerably increased to facilitate the women to cast their votes without facing any difficulty. He added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had sought support from the Pakistan's armed forces to provide help in the smooth conduct of the electoral process. It will be ensured that through the use of latest technology the results of the polling at each and every polling station are directly and immediately communicated to the central control room of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

All of these arrangements will certainly help increase the voter turnout and prevention of malpractices and rigging. He was addressing the participants of the certification ceremony which was organized by Baidarie Sialkot to award certificates to male and female volunteers who will work at the 40 locations of the district to increase women voter turnout.

A batch of 20 male and female volunteers has been identified through the intervention of the Project "Women's political empowerment programme in Sialkot (Punjab) Pakistan; Phase-II".

NGO Baidarie, Sialkot, imparted training to the volunteers on "importance of women's participation in democratic electoral process and the constitutional responsibilities of the members of the federal and provincial legislators.

They were also apprised of the qualification, knowledge, skill and expertise required for the up to the mark fulfillment of the responsibilities as legislators and the need, importance and utility of making discreet choices while taking decision to vote for the most suited contestants of the public representatives.