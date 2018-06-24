Share:

Islamabad - Due to excessive use of water by residents and low rainfall, Rawal Lake, one of the main sources of water in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is almost dired up. The lake can hardly meet the water needs of the residents for another fortnight.

Rawal lake is an artificial lake mainly built on Korang River with several small streams flowing from Margalla Hills also diverted in it to increase the water flow in the lake. The lake is spread over an area of approximately nine square kilometres.

Usually, the water level drops down in the lake in early summer. This time, however, the water level has fallen to an abnormal low. Even the remains of the village and the old road leading to Murree are conspicuously visible.

The residents of twin cities who used to come here for picnic on weekends can be seen walking deep inside the lake as it has shrunk to a couple of kilometres from almost all its sides.

Environmentalists have said that the drying up of the lake to this level is mainly because of excessive use of water. This would also have adverse affects on the aquatic life left in the lake as some of the fish species had already perished due to increased contamination of water.

Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in its report has declared the water of the lake unfit for human consumption and has also listed the increased pollution and contamination of some toxic elements as the main reason for the damage to the aquatic life in the lake.

The council had proposed that water treatment plants should be installed upstream in Korang River where the residents were dumping their garbage in the water tributaries coming down in the main water inflows in the lake.

Another cause of pollution in the lake is the large number of poultry farms along the main Korang River in Murree and its adjoining areas. Unfortunately, no appropriate measure could be taken to check the dumping of the poultry farms waste in the stream and nullahs dropping in Korang River.

This inflow of the garbage in the lake is also affecting its capacity but the officials concerned are neither bothered to check the contamination in the lake nor prepared to go for de-silting of the lake which could easily be done right now when the water is at dead-level.