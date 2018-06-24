Share:

Farbrace takes England charge for T20s

LONDON - England head coach Trevor Bayliss will run the rule over some of the most promising talents in the county game while his assistant Paul Farbrace takes temporary charge of the team for Twenty20s against Australia and India, it was announced Friday. One of the biggest criticisms of Bayliss since the Australian was appointed to the England job prior to the 2015 Ashes series is that he is worryingly unfamiliar with the domestic scene. But Bayliss has repeatedly emphasised the fact that coaching an England side in all three international formats — Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s — leaves him with precious little time to do anything else, particularly given their packed programme in a home northern hemisphere summer and extensive annual off-season touring commitments.–AFP

Nadal doing light work for Wimbledon

MADRID - Rafael Nadal, fresh from winning his 11th title on the clay at Roland Garros, will start on the grass courts at Wimbledon on July 2 “with less preparation,” he told Spanish newspaper El Espanol. Nadal, 32, has been training for the past week on Mallorca, his home island. He will travel to London on Monday to step up his preparation for the tournament he won in 2008 and 2010. “I had a very intense campaign on clay and my body needed rest because drastic changes are not good,” Nadal said in an interview published on Saturday. “I had to spend time adapting physically and in my tennis to the surface,” he said. “I will certainly arrive at Wimbledon with less preparation, but...I’m going with confidence high because I played very well through the whole clay-court season.”–AFP

SNGPL Int’l squash starts tomorrow

LAHORE - The SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Championship Circuit-2 men & women will stroll into action here at the Punjab Squash Complex tomorrow (Monday) and would last till 30th of this month. This is the first international squash event after two years, which is being sponsored by SNGPL. According to the SNGPL Sports Cell general secretary, SNGPL will organise this tournament on a very high note. “We are all set to host the mega international squash event and we are grateful to Punjab Squash Association (PSA) for allowing us to hold this event. He said that colorful opening ceremony of the event will be held on June 25, which will be graced by SNGPL MD Amjad Latif as chief guest. All top Pakistani players will participate in this international event.–Staff Reporter

Rafum Junior Tennis C’ship concludes

LAHORE - Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 concluded here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Courts Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday. Ahmed Kamil of Lahore won Under 16 main title by beating city fellow Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-4 in a very well contested final. Ahmed started first set very well and won easily 6-1. In 2nd set Faizan broke Ahmed’s service and dominated but can’t win the set. Ahmed came back strongly when score was 5-4 and won the set. In under 14 final, Bilal Asim beat Hassan Ali 4-2, 2-4, 5-3 to win the title. In under 14 doubles final, Shaeel Tahir & Ehtesha m Arif beat Haider Ali Rizwan & Hamza Jawad 6-3, 6-2. In Under 12 final, Shaeel Tahir beat Bilal Asim 8-6. In under 10 final, Asad Zaman beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-5. In the concluding ceremony Chief Guest Chairmen Rafum group Zahid Hussain distributed trophies and prizes to winners and runners up. At this moment Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik, Chief Referee of event Faheem Siddique, Nouman, Arif Feroz and players families were also present. –Staff Reporter