SARGODHA-Five members of a same family including two women were gunned down and one injured over a matrimonial issue here in village 11-North of Tehsil Bhalwal on Saturday.

According to police sources, the accused identified as Amir, the gunman of an influential personality of district Attock had allegedly forcibly solemnized Nikkah with Sana, daughter of Muhammad Tufail, resident and owner of a sweet shop in village 11-North. The girl's family, however, was not happy with the Nikkah and was demanding for divorce. Amir had promised to send them divorce within two days but contrary to the promise he along with seven armed accomplices stormed the house of Tufail in village 11-North in the remit of Bhalwal Police and opened indiscriminate firing. Resultantly Tufail (50), his wife Majeedah (40), son Kashif (20), another 16-year-old son Samar and Sana,18, died on the spot while another Rashid got bullet injuries.

Another son of Tufail namely Asif also remained safe because he was out of the house. The police have lodged FIR against accused Amir and his other accomplices under murder 7-ATA and other relevant sections. However, none of the accused could be arrested till filing of this report. The incident triggered panic in the village and the residents were seen in a state of fright and shock.

Two die, 20 injured

as bus overturns

Two persons died and 20 others sustained wounds in a traffic accident near Babar Chowk here on Saturday.

According to rescue and police officials, the accident occurred when a passenger bus, travelling to Lahore, overturned on a road near Babar Chowk. Resultantly, two persons died on the spot and 20 others got injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver somehow missed a speed bump, which caused the bus to flip over.

Of the deceased persons, one was identified as Rehan, a resident of Daulat Gate, Multan.

Of the total injured, 16 were transferred to Nishtar Hospital while four others were administered first aid on the spot.