MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has claimed that the results of 2018 general election will be astonishing for people and PPP would form government once again.

Addressing a news conference here at his residence on Saturday, he anticipated that coalition governments would be formed in provinces and centre. He said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections and the ECP should fulfil its responsibility. He claimed that the country enjoyed the blessings of democracy due to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as she convinced Nawaz Sharif to end his boycott while she also brought an end to Musharraf's dictatorship.

He said that the PPP abolished 582(B) and implemented 85 per cent of Charter of Democracy. He added that a consecutive second democratic government accomplished its term which was a good omen for democracy in the country. He said that it was PPP that amended the constitution and clearly stated the method for the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister. He said that a mob of people joined PTI and now all those were protesting who were not given tickets. He said that there was no issue of tickets in PPP and the party granted ticket on merit. He said that he did not see any party gaining majority in upcoming election.

He said that his government carried out operation against terrorism while both PTI and PML-N opposed this action. "However, PML-N adopted our policy later on," he added. He said that the PPP would contest election on the basis of its performance. He said that PPP strengthened constitution and introduced constitutional amendments to strengthen democracy. Later on, former MNA Nawab Liaqat announced to support Yousuf Raza in his election for NA-158.

DIV ADMIN TO FACILITATE ECP

Commissioner Multan Division Nadem Irshad Kiyani has said that the divisional administration will fully cooperate with election commission for the holding of free, fair and transparent election.

Chairing a meeting held in connection with upcoming election, he directed the deputy commissioners from all districts of Multan division to ensure implementation of election code of conduct in their respective districts. He asked them to take action in light of law against candidates violating election code and send its report to the election commission.

He further asked them to remove shortage of facilities at polling stations and ensure availability of toilets, water, boundary wall, security cameras and proper sanitation at all polling stations. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to hold meetings with the district election commissioners of their respective districts.

The Deputy Commissioner Multan Mudassar Riaz Malik told the meeting on this occasion that 26 officers from district administration had been nominated as monitoring officers in Multan district.

He said that these officers would monitor violation of election code and submit their reports on daily basis.

Meanwhile, chairing another meeting, the commissioner directed the heads of all concerned departments to make flood fighting arrangements in advance. He asked all deputy commissioners to hold mock drills in their districts and improve coordination among Rescue 1122, civil defence and other departments. He directed the heads of all departments to submit detailed reports on available manpower and machinery in their departments. He said that the spots for flood relief camps should be identified in advance while the fitness reports of flood fighting machinery should also be submitted forthwith.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik told the meeting that 23 camps would be set up in Multan. He added that work on strengthening flood banks was underway and all out support would be given to irrigation department in this regard.