SIALKOT-PML-N bigwig Zahid Hamid has said that July 25 will bring the good news of PML-N victory in these general elections. He said that the PML-N will win the polls with the power of the votes with heavy mandate. He stated this while addressing the party workers at Chawinda (Pasrur tehsil).

He said that the PML-N will win polls on its five-year performance, adding that the Nawaz Sharif led PML-N government delivered in every sphere of life besides fulfilling its all the promises.

He added that the PML-N government enabled the country to stand in the line of the developed countries by uprooting terrorism and load shedding of the electricity from the country.

He said it successfully removed all the hurdles/obstacles created by the political opponents from the way of political and economic stability.

He said that only the PML-N has capabilities to curb the menace of dangers and problems being faced by the country.