Rawalpindi - The managements of two hotels on Saturday scuffled and detained the inspection team including Director General (DG) of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for several hours in Murree when the team tried to impose a fine on the hotels for unhygienic conditions, informed PFA spokesman Qaiser.

The enraged hotel employees also tried to attack the inspection team members with knives, however, the team members remained unhurt, he said. The attackers also misbehaved with female members of PFA and harassed them, he said. He alleged the two hotels “Move-n-Pick and Four Season” belonging to former ruling party’s public elected representatives Raja Hanif Advocate and former provincial minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar. He said a written complaint was lodged with Police Station (PS) Murree for registration of criminal case against the attackers.

According to him, a PFA team led by DG Noor Ul Amin Mengal made a routine visit to a hotel Move n Pick located in Murree. On discovering that the hotel kitchen was dirty and items including chicken, tomatoes, chillies, onion and other stuff were also rotten, the PFA team tried to impose a fine on the hotel management. Cockroaches were also found in the kitchen when the employees of hotel pounced upon members of inspection team. “They dragged all the members of PFA including DG and five female officials into a room and locked them up besides snatching their mobile phones,” the spokesman said.

He said earlier the PFA team also faced resistance by the management of Four Seasons hotel, owned by Former Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar. The employees of hotel harassed the female officials and shown them knives to bar them from imparting their duties. PFA spokesman said the matter was reported to local police.

SP Saddar Circle and N League ex-MPs were not available for their comments.

On the other hand, a scuffle was also occurred between medical superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kallar Syedan and a Lab Technician. During the fight, both men beat each other with kicks and punches. The reason behind the fight was said to be refusal of conducting medical test of some policemen by the Lab Technician on request of MS. Caretaker Deputy Commissioner reportedly held inquiry into incident.