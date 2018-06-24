Share:

RAWALPINDI - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday that he did not need any party’s ticket but needed the support of the people of his constituencies to win elections scheduled for July 25.

Addressing a public gathering in Chak Beli Khan, he said that his supporters would not let him down this time around as well.

Reportedly around 3,000 people attended the rally.

“Imran offered me his party ticket and contest election but I never need a party ticket. If I were interested, I would have applied for a party ticket but it was not my nature to bow down before anyone,” he said.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan has fielded a candidate against him “who has a fake BA degree and FA certificate. He said that last year, he received 138,000 votes, but this time around, “I will win by 172,000 votes”.

“Nawaz Sharif was handcuffed and taken to prison and then exiled to Saudi Arabia. At that time, the PML-N won only 13 seats and one of which was won by me,” he said adding that he had no doubts to retain the record of success from the area. “Those who were sitting in military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s cabinet have became loyal to Nawaz Sharif,” he said. Nisar said that his opponents would not be able to defeat him. “My opponents are all those who hid behind Musharraf for eight years. Bring your candidates but you won't be able to defeat me,” he said.

He said that he had done politics of respect and earned respect from the people after working hard for them. He said that he did not bow down in front of anyone and flatter anyone.

He said those who were elected as MPs by the people of Chak Beli Khan could not repair a street during their tenure. He said the huge gathering of his voters and supporters have sent a clear message to his opponents that nobody can save them from a shameful defeat in elections.

Meanwhile, all officials of the Land Revenue Department remained absent from their offices across the city and attended the rally of Nisar in Chak Beli Khan. This left the people, whose works were pending with the Land Revenue Department, in the lurch.