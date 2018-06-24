Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Elections Appellate Tribunal on Saturday rejected appeals against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

An appellate tribunal consisting of Justice K.K. Agha and Justice Syed Yousuf conducted hearing on several appeals. Abdul Wahab Baloch, candidate of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP), had filed an appeal seeking disqualification of Imran Khan, who is contesting election in Karachi's NA-243 constituency.

The appellant had pointed to Khan's alleged failure to disclose sponsors of his foreign trips and information about who bears expenditure of his children as well as his failure to mention his alleged daughter in the nomination papers.

Now Khan will be able to contest the election for the Karachi seat, which consists of Gulshan-i-Iqbal and parts of Jamshed Quarters.

Another identical appeal was moved to restrain former Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah from contesting election in the PS-80 constituency, Jamshoro. The appeal was filed by Jalal Mehmood Shah, who submitted that the former CM is a dual national but he did not mention this in his nomination papers. He said the former CM has also hidden his assets.

A law officer from the election commission appeared before the appellate bench and said that Murad Ali Shah has submitted a certificate of withdrawal of his Canadian citizenship. He said that the papers submitted by Murad Ali Shah were complete. The bench, after hearing both sides, dismissed the appeal. After the proceedings, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his happiness and said that a fake iqama (work permit) of UAE was produced before the bench.

The tribunal also issued notices on appeal against rejection of papers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar. He submitted his nomination papers from NA-245, but the returning officer rejected the papers because he was wanted by police in two cases.

The appellate bench has also allowed former provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla to contest the election. The bench rejected an appeal moved against acceptance of his nomination papers.

The appeal was filed by Zulfiqar Domki. He argued that Chawla submitted fake education certificates to the election commission. On the other side, the bench has allowed an appeal moved by PTI candidate Awais Muhammad who is contesting election in the PS-98 constituency. His nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan’s appeal was accepted. He had submitted his nomination papers to contest election in the NA-243 constituency.

Another appeal filed by Usama Razi of Majlis-e-Amal was accepted. His nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer for not mentioning his daughter’s name. Usama is a candidate in the NA-243 constituency.

The appellate bench also accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Akbar Gujjar’s appeal, who submitted his nomination papers for election in the NA-249 constituency.

The appellate bench rejected appeals against acceptance of nominations papers of PPP candidates Ayaz Shah Sherazi and Riaz Shah Sherazi who are contesting election in different constituencies in the Thatta District.

An appeal of Syeda Farah Naz of the MQM was rejected by the appellate bench. She submitted her nomination papers to contest the election in the PS-108 constituency.