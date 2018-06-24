Share:

RCCI urges govt to extend tax amnesty scheme

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Zahid Latif Khan has urged the care taker government to extend the tax amnesty scheme so that the maximum number of business community members and general public can avail benefit from it.

Addressing a seminar organized by Rawalpindi/Islamabad Tax bar Association at a local hotel on Saturday, RCCI chief said that Tax Amnesty Scheme 2018 would relieve pressure on the economy by generating additional revenue for the government. It would also enable businessmen to declare their assets or income without being asked about their source.

However, he urged FBR to include the inputs of business community, professionals and representatives from tax bar associations for bringing reforms in such schemes.

Highlighting the benefits of amnesty scheme, he said that it would increase tax revenue, enhance foreign exchange reserves, reduce the current account deficit, improve balance of payments, bring foreign capital to Pakistan and enhance economic activities.

While lauding FBR efforts for reaching out to the chamber of commerce and business community related to tax amnesty scheme, Zahid Latif Khan urged government to extend the last date of scheme.

He also demanded that more incentives should be given to tax payers and reforms must be introduced in the tax regime to help broaden the tax net and increase the number of tax payers.–ISRAR AHMED

Gang of street criminals busted, cash and weapons recovered



ISLAMABAD: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of street criminals comprising two persons and recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gunpoint. He constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah which included ASI Anam -Ullah and others. This team worked hard and succeeded to arrest two persons involved in looting people at gunpoint. They have been identified as Agha and Jaffar Khan while police also recovered snatched cash worth Rs3,50,000, cell phones and weapons from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike at different areas of twin cities and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwile, ASI Gulzar Ahmed from Anti-car lifting cell recovered one 30 bore pistol along ammunition from an accused Lal Wali. Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Shafqat Mehmood from Sabzi Mandi police recovered one knife from an accused Hafeez. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the performance and directed for high vigilance in the city.–app

DC directs to clean tributaries of Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Umer Jehangir Saturday directed to expedite the process of cleaning 11 tributaries, which fall in Nullah Leh, in the wake of monsoon season this year.

Chairing a meeting here, he said that due to the tributaries, there was always a threat of flood in Nullah Leh which needed to be minimized by clearing the garbage heaps.

He also directed to pay special attention to vulnerable areas of the city, including Ratta Amral, Katariyaan, Dhoke Najju, Tipu Road, Gawalmandi, and Zaiul Haq Colony. He suggested the Rescue 1122 to initiate a proposal for setting up a Search and Rescue Centre 200-300 meter downstream at the junction point of Nullah Lai and Sawan River.–app

He also ordered Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to clear garbage heaps from all over the city as well as dumped garbage at nullahs, which not only fortified flood threat but also caused environment hazards.

He said the Rawapindi Municipal Corporation would be held accountable for any kind of encroachments at the brinks of the tributaries.

Umer Jehangir said that, through disaster management trainings “we can curtail the level of damages in natural disasters by opting safety measures “

The meeting was attended by ADC (R) MianBehzadAdil, Civil Defence Officer Sanjeeda Khanum, Major Shazib, Director Rescue 1122 Dr Abdur Rehman, DDHO Dr. Mubashir, Managing Director RWMC Dr Rizwan, Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation and heads of other departments concerned.