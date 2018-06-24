Share:

New Delhi - India on Saturday summoned Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest over the denial of access to its envoy in Islamabad and consular officials to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib and meet visiting Indian pilgrims. It was conveyed to the Pakistan side that preventing the Indian officials from discharging their consular responsibilities was in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and the 1974 bilateral protocol on visit to religious shrines.