Share:

SIALKOT-The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) handed over another Pakistani to the Punjab Rangers as a goodwill gesture.

According to the Punjab Rangers, village Nakhnaal-Charwah-based Sain Khan (75) son of Nathu Khan had mistakenly entered the Indian territory through the Sialkot Working Boundary near Charwah Sector on June 22, 2018. After preliminary interrogation, the Indian BSF officials handed over him to the Punjab Rangers near Charwah Sector. The Punjab Rangers reunited the old man with his family.

Meanwhile, the local people accorded a warm welcome to Yaseen upon his arrival at his native village Chaahal, Pasrur tehsil after 11-year detention in Indian jail. People rejoiced at his arrival and distributed sweets besides dancing there on the loud drum beats. They also showered rose petals on him.

In 2007, Yaseen had mistakenly crossed the Indian territory through the Sialkot Working Boundary near Pasrur. The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) had apprehended him for his entry in India. Since then, he had been languishing in Indian jail despite the completion of his two-year imprisonment.

Muhammad Yaseen revealed the miserable condition of the prisoners, especially the Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails. He said that he himself and other Pakistani prisoners were brutally tortured in Indian jails by the jail officials as their hate for Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistani prisoners were the victim of the inhuman treatment in Indian jails as they were kept hungry for days in jails.

He said that the violation of the basic human rights remained on peak in the jails. He said they were also not allowed to offer prayers.

"I thank Allah Almighty that I have reached back home safely after spending 11 years in Indian jail," he narrated. He said that he was much happy to be reunited with his family.