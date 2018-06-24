Share:

BREDA - India thrashed Pakistan on Friday to get their Champions Trophy campaign off and running at Breda in The Netherlands on Saturday.

While Team India registered a comprehensive 4-0, the last two goals were scored after Pakistan withdrew their goalkeeper Imran Butt. In second match of the day, Argentina defeated host The Netherlands 2-1.

Trailing 2-0, Pakistan were forced to withdraw its goalie for an extra player with four minutes left on the clock as they hoped to turn things around. The move, however, backfired as Indian pumped in two more goals in an open net in a span of three minutes to register the convincing win.

While Pakistan didn’t have many options apart from trying out their luck, the move allowed Indian to register a comprehensive win against their arch-rivals.

The win also provided India the perfect start who came into the tournament on the back of a disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign at the Gold Coast, where they finished a disappointing fourth.

The victory also marked a positive start to India’s chief coach Harendra Singh’s fourth stint with the senior national side. Harendra took over the reigns of the team after swapping roles with Sjoerd Marijne, following India’s dreadful CWG campaign.

Ramandeep Singh opened the scoring for India after gracefully guiding Simranjeet Singh’s sideways shot into the goal in the 25th minute. Dilpreet Singh scored his first goal after a meandering run in the 54th minute of the match.

Mandeep Singh scored the third after just three minutes as Lalit Upadhyay finished all hopes for Pakistan comeback when he scored from a sublime Ramandeep pass. India, eyeing its maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match tomorrow.

The Indians looked a compact side in all departments of the game with the strikers utilising the opportunities that came their way while the defence came up with a superlative show during the entire 60 minutes to keep Pakistani forwards at bay.

The dominating victory also can be looked upon as a sweet revenge for India after Pakistan, which is being coached by former India coach and High Performance Director Roelant Oltmans, scored a late equaliser to eke out a 1-1 draw in Gold Coast.

The Indians started positively and applied pressure on the Pakistani defence from the word go and in the process secured a penalty corner in the 13th minute but Harmanpreet’s attempt was saved by goalkeeper Imran Butt.

India got another set piece soon after the start of second quarter but once again wasted the chance. But it didn’t took long for India to break the deadlock. In the 26th minute Ramandeep deflected in a Simranjeet Singh’s reverse pass to start the proceedings.

A minute before half time, an agile Butt once again came to Pakistan’s rescue keeping away Vivek Prasad’s deflection from top of the circle as went into the break with a slender one goal advantage.

Pakistan, however, came out all guns blazing after the change of ends and dominated the proceedings in the third quarter with repeated raids but failed to break the resolute Indian defence. Two minutes into third quarter, Ali Shan scored an opportunistic goal but to their dismay found the goal being disallowed for a foul after India’s Harmanpreet Singh asked for the referral.

Minutes later, Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a fine save to deny Toseeq Arshad. Pakistan kept up the pressure and earned a penalty corner in the 43rd minute but to no avail. After successfully weathering the storm, India doubled its lead in the 54th minute through 17-year-old Dilpreet, who beautifully picked up a long pass from Simranjeet and then dodged past an onrushing Butt to slot home.

With four minutes to go, Pakistan withdrew its goalkeeper but conceded two more goals. First Mandeep tucked in an empty net a measured long ball from Varun Kumar and then Lalit dived full stretch to deflect in Ramandeep’s pass just at the stroke of hooter to add salt to Pakistan’s woes.