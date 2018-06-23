INDIAN MUSLIM

- 10:43 AM | June 24, 2018 US government reunites 522 children removed under 'zero tolerance'
- 10:27 AM | June 24, 2018 Imran to start election campaign, address rally in Mianwali today
- 9:32 AM | June 24, 2018 SL vs West Indies: Dowrich rescues West Indies
- 9:20 AM | June 24, 2018 Turkey's Erdogan faces poll test against resurgent opposition
- 8:38 AM | June 24, 2018 Isle of dogs: fishermen in Karachi feed islands full of strays
- 8:50 PM | June 23, 2018 Clinical Federer beats Kudla to set up Coric final in Halle
- 8:41 PM | June 23, 2018 Punjab govt approves extension in Rangers deployment for 60 days
- 8:34 PM | June 23, 2018 Erdogan, rival Ince trade blows on eve of crunch Turkey polls
- 8:32 PM | June 23, 2018 PML-N announces candidates for General Election
- 8:31 PM | June 23, 2018 'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow to marry on-screen flame
- 8:05 PM | June 23, 2018 TTP appoints Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud as chief after Fazlullah's killing
- 7:56 PM | June 23, 2018 Vote for manifesto, not party
- 7:50 PM | June 23, 2018 Iraq says 45 Daesh militants killed in Syria strike
- 7:22 PM | June 23, 2018 Belgium on verge of World Cup last 16 after crushing Tunisia
- 7:16 PM | June 23, 2018 Blast rocks Zimbabwe president's rally, injuries reported
- 7:05 PM | June 23, 2018 Messi on a mission as Argentina train with renewed hope
- 6:44 PM | June 23, 2018 Teefa in trouble’s item number launched
- 6:43 PM | June 23, 2018 Champions Trophy: India defeates Pakistan
- 6:29 PM | June 23, 2018 Tahirul Qadri announces to boycott general elections 2018
- 6:29 PM | June 23, 2018 Michelle Obama says her memoir shares ordinariness of a very extraordinary story