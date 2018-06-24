Share:

KARACHI - The Mutthaida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), the electoral alliance of top religious parties of the country, on Saturday unveiled its candidates for Karachi. The Jamaat-e-Islami candidates got tickets for 15 seats out of 21 seats of National Assembly and 23 of 44 seats of provincial assembly.

The announcement was made in a media briefing at a local hotel here in which the JI leader Liaquat Baloch and other MMA leaders were also present.

Former JI vice chief Rashid Naseem would contest the election from NA 254 – considered the stronghold of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Nasim would possibly face the MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui or Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

Dr Mairajul Huda of JI has been given the MMA ticket for NA-256 – the constituency comprising North Nazimabad, Sir Syed Town and some part of North Karachi.

Muhammad Hussain Mehanti of the JI, who was elected MNA from MMA platform in the general elections 2002, has been nominated as the MMA candidate for NA-247 comprising Defence, Clifton, Saddar and adjacent areas.

Dr Farooq Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustufa Kamal and the former military ruler General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf had also submitted their nomination papers from the same constituency. Musharraf; however, had withdrew his papers and informed the returning officer through his lawyer that he was no more interested in contesting the election from NA 247.

The JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has been awarded the MMA ticket for NA-250, the constituency comprising Site area, Orangi Town and some other parts of the district West. Besides. Naeem would also try his luck from PS-129.

The MMA fielded Maulana Noorul Huq of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-F against Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Lyari’s NA-246. Asadullah Butto and Muhammad Laeeq Khan both who emerged victorious in 2002 would be contesting the elections from NA 242 and NA 251 respectively.

The others who would contest the polls included Burfat from NA-236, Muhammad Islam from NA-237 and NA 238, Muhammad Haleem Khan Ghauri from NA-239, Abdul Jamil Khan from NA-240, Saleem Hussain from NA-241, Osama Razi from NA-243, Zahid Saeed from NA-244, Saifuddin from NA-245, Qari Usman from NA-248, Syed Attaullah Shah from NA-249, Abdul Majeed Khaskheli from NA-252, Munim Zafar Khan from NA-253 and Muhammad Mustaqeem Qureshi f from NA-255.

Besides, the MMA body for distribution of the tickets also announced their candidates for the city’s 44 provincial seats as Hafiz Hamdullah Haqqani got ticket for PS-87, Muhammad Altaf Patni for PS-88, Mumtaz Hussain Sehto for PS-89, Pir Ehsanullah for PS90, Maulana Ehsanullah for PS-91, Farooq Khalil for PS-92, Taufeequddin for PS-93, Muhammad Aslam Pervez for PS-94, Muhammad Ayub Abbasi for PS-95, Rajab Ali for PS-96, Mansoor Feroz for PS-97, Maulana Abdul Haq for PS-98, Maulana Muhammad Ghayyas for PS-99, Muhammad Younus Barai for PS-100, Babar Qamar for PS-101, Syed Qutub for PS-102, Muhammad Junaid Makati for PS-103, Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon for PS-104, Sarwar Ali for PS-105, Syed Naeem Shah for PS-106, Fazalur Rehman for PS-107, Syed Abdur Rasheed for PS-108, Faisal Abdul Gaffar for PS-109, Abdul Qadir for PS-110, Muhammad Sufyan for PS-111, Naik Amanullah for PS-112, Sajjad Ahmed for PS-113, Qari Muhammad Usman for PS-114, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for PS-115, Maulana Umer Sadiq for PS-116, Mudassir Hussain for PS-117, Syed Haider Shah for PS-118, Atta Rabbi for PS-119, Abdur Razzaq for PS-120, Habib ur Razzaq for PS-121, Syed Muhammad Rizwan for PS-122, Muhammad Yousuf for PS-123, Khalid Siddiqui for PS-124, Abdul Baqi for PS-125, Farooq Naimatullah for PS-126, Muhammad Siddiq Rathore for PS-127, Syed Wajih Hasan for PS-128, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for PS-129 and Muhammad Naseem Siddiqui for PS-130.

Moreover, the MMA has also finalised the expected list of women candidates on reserve seats as Umme Atiya, Kausar Nasir, Aziza Anjum, Afshan Naveed, Zakiya Aurangzeb, Perveen Khan and Musfirah Jamal would be there candidates for reserved seats.

The MMA is the alliance of top religious parties of the country that included the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Jafferia Pakistan and the Jamiat Ahle Hadith. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Samiul Huq) is not the part of the MMA that had secured five national and six provincial seats from Karachi in 2002.