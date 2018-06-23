Share:

NEW YORK:- A judge cleared the way for Kanye West to face trial for allegedly duping fans into subscribing to the Tidal streaming service to hear the rap superstar’s album “The Life of Pablo.” A fan is seeking a class-action case - in which other disgruntled fans could join and win damages - after West tweeted that the 2016 album would only be available on Tidal, the platform spearheaded by fellow rapper Jay-Z. West tweeted that his album “will never never never be on Apple” - but, with Tidal trailing in subscriber numbers, his album became available six weeks later on the tech giant’s streaming service Apple Music as well as largest streaming platform Spotify.