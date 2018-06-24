Share:

KP Revenue Authority seals Awais Motors over tax default

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Enforcement Team has sealed the business premises of Awais Motors under the Enforcement Rules 2017 over an alleged tax default. The enforcement team, headed by deputy collector Sharifullah and comprising enforcement officer, assistant collector, inspectors and other supporting staff, conducted raid in the area of Kohat Road Peshawar and sealed Awais Motors for not paying sales tax on services. The team, on the direction of KPRA DG M Nasir Khan, sealed the office of Awais Motors, for failing to pay sales tax on services amounting Rs68,177,660 payable to the government of KP. KPRA DG said that the owner of Awais Motors was given full opportunity to clear all dues in terms of sales tax on services but despite many legal notices, the owner did not comply. The DG further told that legal notices had also been issued to other such business holders which are liable to pay sales tax on services and if they fail to comply, same action would be initiated against them.

He requested all stakeholders for voluntary compliance to avoid enforcement action and play their role for development and self-reliance of KP. Action would continue against defaulters and tax evaders in terms of sales tax on services in the coming days, he added.

PMI leads charge towards greater innovation and tech in tobacco industry

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Philip Morris International (PMI) is all set to take an initiative to embrace its ongoing commitment for creating a smoke-free world. PMI will offer smoke-free alternatives wherever it can, including heated tobacco products and e-cigarettes, to current smokers in the industry who would otherwise continue to smoke. During a keynote at the PMI Science Lounge at The Cannes Festival of Creativity, SVP of Communications Marian Salzman said, “We are asking the creative community to join us in raising awareness of the potential of science, technology and innovation for those who smoke and the people around them.” The move is part of PMI’s vision to lead the charge towards greater innovation and technology in the tobacco industry, all of which is backed by science. He continued, “We want a world where all people who would otherwise continue to smoke instead switch to less harmful alternatives. We are looking to create a world where all these smokers switch to better alternatives.”

Efforts being made for resolving issues of engineers: PEC chairman

MULTAN (APP): Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engineer Javed Saleem Qureshi has said that all possible resources are being utilised for better future of engineers of the country. Addressing a meeting of engineers community of Multan here on Saturday, Qureshi said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan would be moved in last week of July for proper service structure of engineers. He said that it is top priority of Engineering Council to resolve all issues of engineers. He demanded the government to regularise all contractual and daily-wage engineers in all departments. Speaking on the occasion, CEO MEPCO Engineer Muhammad Akram Chaudhry said that engineers’ role was crucial for progress of the country. He said that the PEC was striving to provide all possible facilities to the engineers community. Vice Chancellor University of Engineering Lahore Dr Fazal Khalid said that quality education was a need of the hour, adding that the PEC had worked on it.

Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Malik of BZU Engineering Department, President MEPCO Engineers Association Muhammad Yaqoob, Capt (R) Muhammad Akram also addressed the meeting.

CAA DG stresses need to further improve services at Lahore airport

ISLAMABAD (APP): Director general of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Hassan Baig Saturday visited Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) Lahore and appreciated the existing services at the airport and stressed upon the need to further improve them and bring them at par with international standards. He said that providing world-class services and facilities to passengers was one of the foremost responsibilities of the Civil Aviation Authority. He also visited operational areas and facilities like Radar, Control Tower, Runways, Apron and Passenger Terminal Building as well as the expansion project site, where he was briefed about the detailed plans of the project by the project manager Major Aizaz. The CAA DG expressed his satisfaction over the progress of the project and emphasised on its timely completion. He directed the project team to prioritise the completion of approach roads in order to provide the general public easy access to and from the airport.

While speaking to the airport management, he said that completion of the expansion project would go a long way in providing world-class facilities to the passengers.

Earlier, Airport Manager Tahir Sikander briefed the CAA DG about different functions and facilities of the airport.