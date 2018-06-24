Share:

LAHORE - President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Malik Tahir Javaid Saturday inaugurated modern system for issuance of online membership to the business community.

LCCI vice president Zeshan Khalil and Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion. Development of this system is a part of the LCCI’s ongoing digitalisation drive and a giant leap towards hurdle-less business environment. Online system will save precious time of the business community as now they can apply for the LCCI membership while sitting at their offices and homes besides submitting their documents.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid said that this initiative has been taken to bring the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry at par with the chambers of commerce in the developed world. To expedite the processes, an upgraded system has been put in place. This system will help strengthen data feeding and communication with the LCCI members. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will continue to facilitate its members in the larger interest of the trade, industry and economy.

The LCCI president urged the LCCI members to get full advantage of the LCCI online services. He said that in today’s world, IT knowledge is of prime importance as not only it unlocks the doors of progress and prosperity but also provides a chance to get access to global opportunities.