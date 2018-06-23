Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan warned India on Saturday that since there is no sanctity of the bloody Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir for the population of the State, people of AJK could be allowed to cross Line of Control (LoC) to help their brothers and sisters under oppression if New Delhi does not end carnage and tyranny in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"We can weigh the option to allow our people to cross the LoC and enter into the part of Kashmir under Indian occupation if India continues with its repressive policies in the occupied territory," Prime Minister Haider told the UK based Pakistani and Kashmiri media at Luton city of United Kingdom, says a message reaching and released to media here Saturday evening.

"If we decide so the consequences will be grave and India will responsible for it, Haider warned and urged New Delhi to halt military operation in Kashmir and allow people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their fate through democratic and peaceful means.

He said that Indian Army is implementing Modi's doctrine by eliminating Muslims of Kashmir with the calculated aim to change demography of Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir. The AJK PM said Indian nefarious designs will not be allowed to materialize.

Commenting on recently released report of United Nations Commissioned for Human Rights, the AJK prime minister said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that the UN for the first time clearly mentioned serious violation of human rights in Indian held Kashmir in its report. He also highly appreciated the suggestion of human rights commission to constitute a probe commission to investigate the rights violation in the held valley.

He said that earlier India had rejected UN proposal of a probe commission and didn't allow a fact-finding mission to visit Indian occupied Kashmir to investigate the rights violation in the valley.

Haider also strongly condemned the murder of the Editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari, whom, he described, as strong voice for oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, which, he said, has been a silenced.

The prime minister further said that his government will welcome any international organisation or UNHRC to visit the liberated area and assess the human right situation. Prime also urged overseas Kashmiri to redouble their efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue and plights of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.