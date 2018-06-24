Share:

BADIN - A man was shot dead by unidentified persons near Rahuki on Saturday. Muhammad Tahir, 35, was shot dead by unidentified armed persons near Rahuki. He was serving in an oil company as a driver. Kario Ganhwer police reached to the spot and shifted dead body to taluka hospital Golarchi for autopsy and was investigating the murder case.

PROTEST

Growers staged a protest demonstration against utilisation of impure and non-certified material in construction of bridge over Phuleli canal of Tando Muhammed Khan on Saturday.

The protest was led by Dr Ahmed Noonari, Naseer Shah, Asgher Noonari, Ghulam Rasool Leghari and others.

While talking to media, they said that construction work of regulator of Pandhi canal at Phuleli canal was unsatisfactory caused thousands of acres soils barren due to impure planning and for high altitude water was not reachable to Pandhi canal.

They said that they complained several times to private construction company but they neglected them. They demanded for proper construction of bridge to facilitate growers and villagers.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Growers Association continued their protest demonstration and sit- in Malkani Sharif against acute shortage and unjustified distribution of water in tail ends including Malkani, Khairpur Gamboh and others.

The protest was led by Pir Fayaz Hussain Shah Rashdi, Tarique Mehmood Arain, Anwer Rajput, Tarique Qureshi, Haji Ali Bux, Ramzan Kaloi, Rano Kolhi, Qayoom Malkani and others. While talking to media, they said that the growers of tail ends were suffered of water shortage for many months and their crops were destroyed and damaged. They said despite of sufficient water in Rohri they were deprived of legal and proper distribution. They said that their protest demonstration and the sit-in to be continued till justification.

On the other hand, growers of 64-L canal branch of tail end staged a protest demonstration in front Badin Press Club against water shortage and illegal installation of pipes and hurdles on Saturday.

The protest was led by Muhammad Pathan, Muhammad Yousif alias Bhooro Umrani, Abdullah, Ali Dino, Ali Raza, Syed Siddique Muhammed Shah and others.

While talking to media, they said that some influential growers were being facilitated but poor growers and peasants were deprived of proper and justified water distribution. They said that the growers were suffered of huge economic loss and their crops were damaged.

KILLED

A villager was axed to death over a trivial issue in Abdullah Chaner village near Tando Bago on Saturday.

According to police, Faiz Muhammad, 50, was axed to death by Lund Community near Tando Bago. Police said that the reason of clash was high tune of tape recorder in the tractor.

Police shifted the body to Tando Bago Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs. Police arrested two persons while further investigation is underway.