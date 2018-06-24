Share:

LAHORE - Punjab caretaker agriculture minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas on Saturday inaugurated the two-day Punjab Agri Expo 2018 organised by Agriculture department to highlight the importance of fruits, vegetables and high value agriculture crops at international level.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Dr Wasif Khursheed also participated in the event while ambassadors of Bella Rosa, Karghistan and Nigeria gave their special appearance in this exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said that the event will give a new horizon and open new doors of opportunities for producers, exporters and companies indulging in agriculture business in this country. He also appreciated agriculture department for organizing such a mega event.

The provincial minister also said that it is obvious that horticultural, high value agriculture and rice production is a highly profitable enterprise which increases employment opportunities and brings about increased commercialisation of rural areas. But, much more efforts are needed to be undertaken to bring resource-poor farmers and landless laborers into this development. So, for the first time it is the central theme for agriculture department to highlight the importance of agricultural products. Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Dr Wasif Khursheed disclosed that agriculture is a major contributor to the national economy, accounting for over 21 percent of its GDP. About 80% of the country’s foreign exchange originates from agriculture and Punjab contributes over 60% to this amount. Pakistan is 3rd largest producer of dates and citrus.

He said that Pakistan is currently an important producer and exporter of citrus by generating 95% of the world Kinnow production. Pakistan is ranked at 4th in the world for mango production. Pakistan having all the resources is the preferred country where lots of investment opportunities are emerging to support the sustainability of quality food production and department is fully committed to facilitate foreign investors with provision of technical services, he added.

Experts of 40 countries joined this Agri Expo and 100 leading companies also participated in this event whereas more than 100 different stalls were installed at Expo Centre in Johar Town. Punjab Agri Expo 2018 will conclude on June 24 (today). During this exhibition, minister for agriculture and secretary agriculture Punjab also held meeting with ambassadors who participated in this expo. They showed their interest in this expo and admired department to organize such international level expo.