MUZAFFARGARH-Several Pakistani politicians have submitted their assets' details to the Election Commission of Pakistan while the voters are not aware of the wealthy community around them.

Muhammad Hussain alias Munna Sheikh, an independent candidate from Muzaffargarh's NA-182, shocked everyone after he declared his assets worth Rs403 billion. Alarmingly, the candidate despite possessing a large amount of money does not pay taxes.

In his affidavit, Hussain said he had 350 acres land, gardens, three houses and household appliances. The candidate said that political representatives contest elections while concealing their assets and deceiving the public.

He said he had revealed his assets with complete honesty. The man also appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to order probing assets of all the politicians of the country.

Hina Rabbani Khar and Jamshed Dasti also belong to the same constituency where Hussain is contesting from. Hamza Shehbaz has also declared his assets worth Rs410 million, making him richer than his father Mian Shehbaz Sharif who declared his assets with a total value of Rs159 million.

Similarly, the total value of assets owned by Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also higher than his father Asif Ali Zardari's. Bilawal owns Rs1.5 billion, according to the ECP, while Zardari's assets amount to Rs758.6 million.

Sheikh's nomination papers show that despite possessing such humongous amount of assets, he has not paid tax of even a single rupee.

On the other side, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned 1,862 polling stations and 4,080 polling booths for holding general elections in all the five national assembly constituencies and eleven provincial assembly constituencies in Sialkot district.

According to ECP officials, 233,4498 male and female voters in Sialkot district will cast their votes in July 25, 2018 general elections here. They said that there only 1,350 policemen are available while police department will provide 1,000 policemen for security of the 1,862 polling stations.

However, the ECP officials added that the total number of the registered voters was 9,756,556 in Gujranwala Division's 20 constituencies of the national assembly and all 44 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.