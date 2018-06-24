Share:

LONDON - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has ruled out an immediate return to Pakistan owing to critical condition of his wife Kalsoom Nawaz who remains on a ventilator in a London hospital, reported a private TV channel on Saturday.

Kalsoom Nawaz has been admitted to Harley Street Clinic in London after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 14.

“How can I think of going back to Pakistan when Kalsoom is on ventilator?” Nawaz Sharif told media persons in London. “My wife is battling for her life,” Sharif said, adding he might consider flying back to Pakistan if his wife’s health improves in the next few days.

“But under the current circumstances when Kalsoom is on ventilator, how can I think of going back?” he remarked.

“Do you think I should return leaving my wife here in this situation,” he questioned.

The former premier said that he would comment on politics after returning home. “Political talk doesn’t sound appropriate here,” he said. He thanked the entire nation for praying for his wife’s health.