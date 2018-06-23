Share:

OKARA-Other parties had availed chances to govern the country but they performed nothing except filling their coffers with public money. "Only Pakistan People's Party [PPP] has served the poor, tenants, labourers, farmers and deprived segments of society." It was conveyed by Rao Ayazul Kareem, PPP candidate for PP-190, during an addressing to a press conference here the other day.

He claimed that the history of each PPP's tenure was replete with public service, adding that the PPP government fulfilled its promises and resolved public problems.

"Other parties performed nothing for uplift of the masses. They reneged on their promises they made with people of Pakistan. They added to public woes," he flayed. He also threw light on the importance and effectiveness of Benazir Income Support Programme to ward off financial problems of poor people.

NOMINATION APPROVED

Nomination papers of 11 candidates have been approved to contest election from NA-141 constituency. The candidates whose nomination papers have been approved include former state minister and PTI Punjab Secretary Information Syed Samsam Bukhari, former MNA Nadeem Abbas Rubera, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, former MNA Capt (r) Rai Ghulam Mujtaba Kharal, former MPA Ch Masud Shafqat Rubera, Jamaat-e-Islami district amir Dr Liaqat Ali Kausar, and independent candidate Ch Khalilur Rehman. They have started a full-fledged election campaign.

However, the locals expect a neck-to-neck contest between the PTI and the PML-N.