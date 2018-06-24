Share:

LAHORE - The names of PML-N candidates announced for 14 NA and 30 PA seats of the city show how much eager is the party to win all seats in the city, cashing in on the huge development works done under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N has fielded in Lahore most of the former parliamentarians who helped the party government in giving a new face to the city which was presented as a role model of development to other cities of the province as well as the country.

There were reports about grouping in the party about award of tickets and fielding of candidates, but by and large this case was not seen in Lahore although no ticket was awarded to Zaeem Hussain Qadri.

Majid Zahoor, Sohail Shaukat, Waheed Gull, Mohsin Latif and Gulzar Gujjar were also dropped for different reasons. The party has promoted the Khokhars of Tokhar Niaz Beg as this time two Khokhars have been given NA tickets and another for PA seat unlike the last election when one got NA ticket and the other was given PA seat.

In the upcoming election, the situation is markedly different from 2013 when the PML-N had won 12 of the 13 seats in the city. Observers say despite huge spending in the city, things are not easy for the PML-N this time for the reasons of cases against the Sharifs and internal differences in the party.

The PML-N tickets seem to have been awarded keeping in view all these aspects and considering PTI its actual contender although PPP and religio-political parties are also in the field. One of the main contests is between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafiq in NA-131. Khan faced ex-NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the last election, but lost with the margin of around 10,000 votes.

According to the final decision by the party, three members of the Sharif family will contest in the city with a little change that this time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is out of the arena and his daughter Maryam Nawaz is contesting the National Assembly election in NA-125 and the provincial assembly election in PP-173, making her debut for parliamentary politics.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehhaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif who are also in the election arena are respectively contesting for fifth and third time for NA seat and eighth and third time for PA seat. Shehbaz Sharif will contest on NA-132 and and Hamza on NA 124.

Shehbaz Sharif is also contesting for two Punjab Assembly seats, PP-164 and PP-165, while Hamza Shehbaz is in the field for PA-146 too. Hamza who entered politics only on his return from Saudi Arabia had lost the PA contest in 2008 and elected to NA in by-election from NA-119, the same constituency now renamed as NA-124.

Shehbaz Sharif contested the last election from NA-129, Lahore, which is NA-132 under the new census.

Maryam Nawaz has already run a lively campaign in NA-125 for her ailing mother Kalsoom Nawaz in connection with the by-election on September 17 last, held on the seat vacated by the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

Maryam is facing PTI’s Yasmin Rashid in NA-125 although she lost 2013 NA election to Nawaz Sharif and by-polls to Kalsoom.

Maryam rapidly emerged at the national political scene after the July 28 disqualification verdict of the Supreme Court and is holding an eminent position in decision making in the party. She is in a high spirit to take part in the election. Maryam’s PA-173 seat falls under NA-135 where Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar has been fielded by the party.

Sources say a lot of deliberations were held for Maryam as the decision about her candidature continued to swing between NA-125 and NA-127 as a survey conducted by the party showed difficulties for her in NA-125.

The survey not only found Yasmin Rashid a potential candidate as compared to PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema in NA-127 and strong pockets of MML and Tehreek Laibbaik Ya Rasool also exist in the former constituency. Another reason was Bund Road areas in NA-125 where a little development work could be carried out despite hectic efforts of Maryam.

National Assembly constituency NA-123 will have PTI’s Meher Wajid contesting against Malik Riaz of PML-N whereas a newcomer of PTI, Muhammad Nauman Qaiser, will face PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz in NA-124. PTI’s Hammad Azhar, who had lost to Riaz last time, is facing Mehr Ishtiaq of PML-N in NA 126.

In NA-127, PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal will face PML-N’s Muhammad Pervez Malik. In NA-128, a new entrant in PTI, Ijaz Diyal will run against PML-N’s Sheikh Roheel Asghar.

PTI city president and robust leader, Aleem Khan, will face PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in NA 129. PTI winner in the last election, Shafqat Mehmood, will again face PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmed Hassan in NA 130. PTI chief Imran Khan will be encountering former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in NA 131.

PTI’s Ch Muhammad Mansha Sidhu will face Shehbaz Sharif in NA-132 while PTIs’ Ijaz Chaudhry and Waheed Alam PML-N will face each other in NA 133.

This was the constituency from where Zaeem Qadri was seeking the PML-N ticket. PML-N has fielded Rana Mubashir Iqbal to face Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar in NA-134 while Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar of PML-N and Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar of PTI will try the fate in NA-135. Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, the brother of Saiful Malook Khokhar, has been pitted by PML-N against Malik Asad Ali of PTI in NA-136 of Lahore.