Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party has constituted a cell headed by Senator Rukhsana Zuberi to monitor the upcoming general election.

Other members of the cell include Syed Nayyar Bukhari, Amjad Hussain, Chaudhry Manzoor, Khawaja Mujtaba, Jamil Soomro Hafiz Naeem Advocate Chand Bibi, Nazir Dhoki and others.

A meeting of the cell was held at the PPP Central Secretariat Islamabad under the chair of Senator Zuberi on Saturday to chalk out a strategy for monitoring the elections.

It was decided that Nazir Dhoki will be the media coordinator for the cell.

Meanwhile, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has been appointed as a spokesman for the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Reacting to reports regarding Bilawal's asset details, the spokesman said that: "We have noticed that a lot is being said regarding Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s asset details. The PPP would like to clarify a few things.

“Chairman PPP submitted income tax returns for the last three years with all his nomination papers.

All properties and businesses that have been declared by Mr Chairman were inherited from his family.

As for those questioning how Bilawal House Karachi is worth Rs3 million, it should be mentioned that Section 116 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, says: ‘All assets [whether purchased or inherited] should be valued at cost’.

PPP Chairman inherited Bilawal House Karachi in the early 90s and at that time, it was valued at Rs3 million".

Senator Khokhar also said that “around 70 candidates are contesting against Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in all three constituencies that he is contesting from.

Copies of his nomination papers were taken by all other contesting candidates – including those from the PTI, JUI, MQM, PML-N, MMA, etc and none of them raised any legal objections whatsoever.

The PPP Chairman has followed the law in letter and spirit while filing his nomination papers. We respect the law of the land and believe in transparency”.