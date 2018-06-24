Share:

LAHORE - Any sort of a festive mood that investors might have been harboring post Eid holidays was quickly wiped off, as the KSE 100-share index of Pakistan Stock Exchange nosedived this week by a whopping 2,043 points (down 4.7 percent WoW) to close at 41,637 points.

The main reason for the battering that local bourse took was the decision to downgrade Pakistan's outlook from 'stable' to 'negative' by Moody's, the international credit rating agency, citing precarious external accounts scenario and consequently, depleting foreign exchange reserves. As if on cue, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released external account data for the month of May-2018, where the current account deficit (CAD) stood at $1.9b (7.8 percent of GDP), up 33 percent YoY. Additional jitters were created by further pressure on the local currency, which reached a low of nearly Rs126 against the US$ in the open market. On the bright side, volumes picked up during the week, with daily average volumes jumping 29 percent WoW to reach 170m, while average traded value also rose 14 percent WoW. Foreign selling returned with a renewed vigour, with net selling of $23m during the week, compared to $4.3m in the previous week. Major sectors that felt the heat of worsening conditions included cements (down 6.8 percent WoW), banks (down 5.7 percent WoW) and automobiles (down 6.4 percent WoW).

Experts said that red ink was spread across the board as KSE-100 lost hefty 2,043 points to close the week at 41,637 points. Key highlights during the week were revision in outlook on Pakistan’s sovereign rating from stable to negative by Moody’s on account of external risks. On the other hand, Dr Shamshad announced the last date for assets declaration under the amnesty scheme remains 30th Jun’18 while some relaxation in terms of taxation payment procedure was also announced, which has gained investors interest.

Market participation picked up its pace with ADTO of 170m shares (up 29 percent WoW) however, ADTV went up by 12 percent WoW to land at $61m indicating that activity was mainly focused in 2nd and 3rd tier stocks. Foreign investors turned out to be net sellers this week with net outflow of $24.5m, mainly focused in banks (-ve $21.2m), followed by cements with net selling of scrips worth $3.8m. This heavy selling was mainly was absorbed by insurance with net inflow of $15.2m, followed by companies (+$14.6m).

Apart from Moody’s outlook and amnesty scheme, other developments over macro level included (i) CAD has reached a historic level of $15.96b during 11MFY18, (ii) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has fallen to $2.48b in 11 months, and (iii) FX reserves went up by $341m to $16.798b driven by arrival of official inflows. On sector and specific stock level front (i) textile exports during May’18 went up by 28.4 percent YoY to $1.20b however, it could not garner investors interest in textiles (down 5.3 percent WoW), (ii) report on urea shortage hinting towards increment in retail prices caused fertilizer sector to remain in the limelight, and (iii) Amreli Steels Ltd (ASTL) raised prices of rebar by Rs4,000/ton taking new price to Rs102,000 effective from 20th-Jun’18 which is mainly done to pass on the impact of cost increase.

Experts anticipate investors to eye clarity on amnesty scheme. Furthermore, FATF meeting to be held during 24th-26th Jun’18 will also be keenly tracked as it will decide the fate of Pakistan being put on the grey list. All in all, market is anticipated to be volatile in the coming week where negative sentimental impact of Moody’s outlook on Pakistan may lead to continuation of selling streak.