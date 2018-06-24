Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday kicked off its election campaign in the port city. The party has based its slogans on issues being faced by Karachiites for long.

According to details, PTI senior leaders have officially started their election campaign in their respective constituencies. Imran Ismail, who is PTI candidate in PS-111, paid visits to various areas of the constituency. Addressing people at different PTI election offices, Imran said that PTI has become the voice of people and they are looking towards the party to bring change in the outdated system of the country. The PTI will claim victory across the country in the upcoming general elections and open the door of prosperity for Pakistan. Addressing the youth, the PTI candidate said that if the youth uses its right of vote in favour of an honest candidate, it will bring revolution in the country. He said that people were fed up with the corrupt and outdated system and wanted change for a better future. He said the PTI had emerged as a new hope for people and with the support of masses it will bring real change in the country.

Ismail said that all political parties are making claims about solving problems of Karachi such as loadshedding, water shortage and others. These attempts were always made by political forces just before the polls to squeeze votes in their favour but nothing has been done for Karachi for decades. PTI believes in eradication of corruption as it is the only way to bring the nation out of crises, he said.

PTI Sindh chief and candidate in NA-247 Dr Arif Alvi said while addressing a corner meeting in his constituency that his party represents the middleclass and its successful movement against corruption turned it into a new hope for people.

He said that PPP and MQM remained in power for decades but did nothing for the masses. He said the PTI will bring real change within a short period after coming into power. Holding former rulers responsible for the miserable situation of Sindh, Alvi said it is unfortunate that people of Sindh voted for the PPP with a hope that it will provide relief after coming into power, but nothing was done. About 70 per cent of people were still deprived of safe drinking water in Sindh, he said.

Khurram Sher Zaman, PTI candidate in PS-110, said while addressing a corner meeting in his constituency that the PPP pushed Sindh to destruction. He said the PPP ruled the province for ten years and left people starving. People of Sindh had given votes to PPP but the party deprived them of even basic rights, he added. Zaman pointed out that infrastructure in interior Sindh was in a dilapidated condition because the PPP government did not do any development work in Sindh.