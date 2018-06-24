Share:

Rawalpindi - The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have challenged the nomination papers of two candidates of their own party, including Amir Kiyani, who is contesting general elections from NA-61 Rawalpindi. The nomination papers were challenged with an Appellate Election Tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Saturday.

The election tribunal of LHC Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi has sought reply from both candidates on June 25, 2018.

According to details, Usman Chohan, a worker of PTI, approached the AET of LHC through his lawyer Qaisar Abbas Shah stating the party’s candidate from PP-26 Jhelum-II has a British nationality and he is not eligible to contest the general elections. He appealed to the AET of LHC to reject the nomination papers of the candidate. Similarly, the nomination papers of PTI candidate from NA-61 Amir Kiyani has also been challenged with the AET of LHC.

Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi issued notices to both candidates of PTI seeking their replies by June 25, 2018.

Separately, the AET rejected the plea of a man who had challenged the nomination papers of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, candidate of the N League from NA-60. The applicant pleaded before the AET to reject the nomination papers of Abbasi as he is involved in Ephedrine case. However, Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi dismissed his plea ruling that the petitioner is not the registered voter in the said constituency.