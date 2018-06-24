Share:

I can remember four years ago when Messi played in Brazil I scored two goals. And when I transferred to Leicester I played against Barcelona and he's on the pitch and I scored another two goals. So I think next game anything can happen -- possibly I'm going to score another two goals.

Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa

"We only need to beat Croatia. Which is possibly easier to say than do. We've played Croatia four times in four years and we've often said we're like a married couple trying to get divorced but we always meet up again. They have had two really, really good performances in the World Cup. The last one was a shining example of how good Croatia is."

Iceland coach Heimir

Hallgrimsson

"You should never mix politics and football, it's good to be a fan and important to show respect. It's clear that emotions surface. I think on and off the pitch we need to steer away from politics in football and we should focus on this as a sport that brings people together."

Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic

"Today, we are in a situation in which we are forced to win. And we must do everything possible to win. We are now facing two teams who need to win, so for us these games will be like finals. It's them or us."

Colombia

striker Radamel Falcao

"Many things can be better. This was a game that suited our style, you have to give credit to Tunisia. They wanted to win from the beginning, press high up. The credit that we deserve is that we took those opportunities well.

We are still growing. With a two-goal lead we should have controlled the game a little bit better."

Belgium coach Roberto

Martinez