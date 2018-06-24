Share:

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) president Zahid Latif Khan has urged the caretaker government to extend the tax amnesty scheme so that a maximum number of businessmen and general public could avail its benefits.

Addressing a seminar organised by Rawalpindi/Islamabad Tax bar Association here, the RCCI chief said the Tax Amnesty Scheme 2018 would relieve pressure on the economy by generating additional revenue for the government. It would also enable businessmen to declare their assets or income without being asked about their source.

Highlighting the benefits of amnesty scheme, he said it would increase tax revenue, enhance foreign exchange reserves, reduce the current account deficit, improve balance of payments, bring foreign capital to Pakistan and enhance economic activities.

While lauding FBR efforts for reaching out to the chambers of commerce and business community related to tax amnesty scheme, Zahid Latif Khan urged the government to extend the last date of scheme. He also demanded that more incentives should be given to taxpayers and reforms must be introduced in tax regime to help broadening the tax net and increasing the taxpayers numbers.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders said the elements opposing tax amnesty scheme and spreading rumours are enemies of Pakistan.

An extension in the deadline of this matchless scheme will help country raise billions of dollars which are badly needed to keep the country afloat, it said.

The extension is the deadline of the scheme is only possible through a presidential ordinance as the caretaker setup is in no mood to exceed its mandate, said patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that the PML-N government took a lot of time for the announcement of the scheme leaving its implementation on the caretakers who are managing it well.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that it must be realised that flaws in the scheme, technical weaknesses, the arrival holy month of Ramazan, rumours and court issues kept people undecided and confused about the scheme.

Moreover, abrupt and radical changes in the policies are the part of the political culture of the country which has never gone down well with the business community.

Now, when the business community has realised the importance of the scheme they should be given a chance which will help the government raise money to tackle current account deficit, improve the balance of payments situation and infuse confidence in the business community. The business leader said that Pakistanis sent over fifteen billion dollars abroad through legal channels out of the country while it is safe to assume that money sent through illegal channels would be even more which damaged forex reserves and eroded the exchange rate.

Now when they are bringing back the money they deserve some time. Another such scheme is not possible anytime soon.