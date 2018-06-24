Share:

KARACHI - Bodies of two missing children were retrieved from sea at Gadani Beach on Saturday. They drowned on Friday when they came there for picnic with their family members.

According to details, 17 people of a family drowned at Gadani Beach during picnic on Friday. Rescuers manage to rescue eleven people alive and recovered bodies of four women. The rescuers discontinued the rescue operation on Friday night. On Saturday morning, a rescue team recovered the two missing children’s bodies.

The deceased children were identified as 9-year-old Aman son of Shahid and 11-year-old Sufiyan son of Shahid, resident of Bihar Colony, Lyari. The rescuers have ended the operation after recovery of the missing children.

Also, a bullet-riddled body of a young man was found in Raees Goth, Baldia Town in the premises of Mochko Police Station. Police said that unidentified assailants shot the man dead after kidnapping him and threw the body at the abandoned place. Police said the deceased had yet to be identified as the body was moved to morgue for identification after completion of medico-legal formalities at Civil Hospital.