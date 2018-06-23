Share:

KASUR-Citizens were robbed of cash and other valuables in different theft and robbery incidents occurred in Kasur City and surroundings during past 48 hours.

According to police sources, two dacoits came to a sanitary shop at Basti Qadirabad.

They held Saleem, the shop owner, hostage and made off with Rs200,000. In another incident, one Yar Muhammad Ansari stood on Ellahabad Road near Jamia Masjid when two dacoits came and robbed him of Rs300,000.

Near Bhatti Hospital, two dacoits riding a motorbike intercepted a loader van and deprived the driver of huge amount of cash and a cell phone. Reportedly, the same dacoits robbed several other citizens of valuables on the same spots. Despite being informed on time, police reached late as usual and registered a case. In a suburb of Kanganpur, two dacoits snatched Rs150,000 and a cell phone from Ijaz and Shafiq.

Similarly, dacoits robbed Nadeem Ismail of a motorbike and Rs5,000 on Jagu Wala Road, Sarai Mughal. In another incident, two gunmen robbed Amir Hussain of Rs200,000 and two cell phones. Police registered case and were investigating.

10-YEAR-OLD MOLESTED

Mustafabad police claimed to have arrested a speech-impaired accused for his alleged attempt to sexually abuse a 10-year-old girl at Sattoki village here the other day.

Ghulam Qadir submitted an application to Mustafabad police stating that his 10-year-old daughter "M" was on the way to her aunt's house when a speech-impaired suspect namely Bhola alias Kalu lured her to a deserted house where he allegedly abused her. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

"The girl's medical report will ascertain the fact whether it was only a rape attempt or the girl was actually abused," police said.