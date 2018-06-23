Share:

LAHORE-Teefa in Trouble is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The teaser and the trailer of the film have already received a very good response from the audience on social media.

Teefa in Trouble’s first music release – song - ‘Item Number’ that kicked off on Friday night at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club left the audience disappointed mainly due to mismanagement. The set-up was of a low budget. The song itself was good and catchy.

The music launch was attended by the entire cast of the film including Ali Zafar, Maya Ali, its director Ahsan Rahim, Indian film director Shad Ali, Asma Abbas, Nayyar Ejaz, Mahnoor and many more. The film will be released globally and in Pakistan on July 20, 2018.

Organized by Lotus PR and Jbn Jaws the event scheduled to start by 6:30pm, commenced one and half hour late.

Munib Nawaz was the host of music launch. He was perhaps not prepared to do the job. He was so much nervous that he called first Ali Zafar the best director and then best female actor. He made another blunder when he said singer Ali Azmat the pop star has arrived and the audience should observe one minute silence. Interestingly no one listened to him and people said that silence is observed on someone death. Munib told actor Fawad Khan to stop working on his phone.

The remark made the fans angry because all other celebrities sitting at that place were also busy on their phones. Sorry Munib you might be good in fashion but hosting isn’t your ball game.

Speaking on the occasion Ali Zafar said: “Lahore has a lot of memories for me. I remember my journey how I started my career as a sketch artist by charging Rs 500 at Pearl Continental hotel. I am really happy today because my old friends and family members including the media fraternity are here to support my film Teefa in Trouble. Many positive changes are occurring in Pakistan film industry.”

Music composer Naqash Haider said, “I have known Ali since we first met for his song ‘Channo’. Since then we have worked on many songs including the latest PSL anthem. He is a diehard perfectionist. Whenever I am working with him I know it will be an almost impossible task to satisfy him and he is relentless till he feels it is perfect. When Ali called me discussed the idea of an item number, the first thing that came to my mind: Sheila ki Jawani?! But he had a completely different take on it when he made me hear the lyrics he had written and I was in fits that’s what was really exciting for me. It’s an Item number with a twist.”