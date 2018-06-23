Share:

LOS ANGELES-Tom Cruise is planning at least two or three more ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies. The 55-year-old actor returns as Ethan Hunt in the sixth movie of the series with the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ and he thinks there’s still a lot of mileage in the character, though refused to be drawn on what he’s planning. He said: ‘’I have a lot of ideas about the next phasr, about the next two or three, of where I want to go.

‘’I’m not ready to discuss it now, but you’ll be able to see when you see this movie. It’s very much the epic in all of this series. ‘’McQ (Christopher McQuarrie, director) and I talked about it and I was like, ‘We’ve earned it with this franchise to blow it out of this way.’ ‘’

But despite being involved in the franchise for so long, Tom admitted he doesn’t find it as easy as he always expects to make the movies.

He said: ‘’You think you know how to make them until you start making the next one. It’s very humbling.

‘’I’m always like, ‘I know how to make these movies.’ Then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what I’m doing.’ That’s ‘Mission’ y’know. And you just keep at it.’’

McQuarrie is the first director to make a second movie in the series and with ‘Fallout’ he was determined for it to be as different as possible to 2014’s ‘Rogue Nation’.

He told Total Film magazine: ‘’The reason for returning was the opportunity to do something completely different than I had done before.

‘’The aesthetic for the ‘Mission’ franchise is that it’s a different director every time and I wanted to maintain that.’’

The director hired a totally different crew and deliberately ditched the cinematic references he’d drawn in for ‘Rogue Nation’.

He said: ‘’For this one, I was determined not to go down that path. I was specifically not concentrating on any touchstones or spy tropes.’’

However, McQuarrie is unsure he could pull it off again for a third movie.

He said: ‘’I would be amazed if I could change my spots again. All I’m thinking about now is a nap.’’