RAWALPINDI: At least two people including a woman were killed and two others sustained bullet injuries when a man along with his accomplices launched an armed attack on a house located in Dhoke Luulian on Chakri Road on the issue of grazing of goats in a field.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital for autopsy and treatment. The incident took place within limits of Saddar Bairooni Police Station.

According to sources, Wasim was grazing goats in a field when the field owner, Khurram, allegedly attacked and injured him critically. In the meanwhile, Khurram along with his accomplices also launched the armed attack on the house of Khair Din.–Israr Ahmed

As a result, Khair Din and a woman, identified as Nazia Bibi, were killed whereas Nauman sustained bullet injuries. The victims were moved to the DHQ hospital. The attackers escaped the crime scene. The police were busy in the investigation of the case till the filing of this report.