HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Former Punjab chief minister Manzoor Wattoo urged people to ensure eradication of corruption from the country by establishing fair system of governance through the power of vote.

He expressed these remarks while addressing an Eid Milan party here. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif and his coterie built properties in foreign countries by putting national security and integrity at stake. Talking to media, he announced to contest election as an independent candidate for National and Provincial assemblies.

"I have not applied for ticket of any political party because people of my area want me to contest elections as an independent candidate," he added.