PESHAWAR - As many as ten people died and two got injured when a passenger jeep plunged into Indus River at Palas Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday morning.

Confirming the accident, police said that the jeep carrying 21 passengers including 16 men, three children and two women, was on its way to Gadar, a hilly area, from Sherighghazi Abad. The driver of the jeep lost control while giving way to another vehicle coming from the opposite side, and the jeep fell into River Indus near old bridge Shalkhan Abad.

Locals and rescue teams rushed to the site and started rescue operation. The dead bodies of six men, two women and one child, who lost their lives in the incident, were recovered after hectic efforts.

Those who died in the accident were identified as Shams-ur-Rehman s/o Member Khan, resident of Ghadar, Amal Qadeer s/o Nameemullah resident of Masai, Gul Rang s/o Fiyaz, Shad Muhammad s/o Talih resident of Dir, Gul Bahar s/o Muhammad Nabi resident of Dir and Idrees s/o Shahroom resident of Palas.

Police said that the dead bodies of Muhammad Idrees and a woman who is stated to be the resident of Masai village were not found till filing of this report. The dead bodies and injured were later shifted to Pattan District Hospital.

Locals said that some of the passengers jumped out of the jeep before it fell in the deep Indus River and that is why they received multiple wounds.