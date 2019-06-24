Share:

MULTAN - The divisional administration has got vacated state land measuring 3,917 acres of worth billions of rupees from the illegal occupants.

Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar Baloch disclosed while chairing a meeting held to review revenue status of the divisional here the other day. The commissioner he said that 3,394 kanal rural land worth 6,758 million and 588 kanal urban land worth Rs25,071 million has been vacated in Multan. He further revealed that 31,660 land transfer cases were disposed of across Multan division during the ongoing month. He directed the revenue officers to ensure recovery of revenue and achieve 100 per cent recovery targets. Referring to the PM and CM directives, the commissioner instructed all administrative officers to dispose of all applications and directives received from the Prime Minister and Chief Minister offices as per law and improve service delivery in all departments. It was told during the meeting that a total of Rs6,173 million was recovered under different revenue heads in Multan division.

The Commissioner declared that the ongoing campaign against profiteers would continue, adding that they were fined to the tune of over Rs192 million during current phase of the drive against price hike. He disclosed that a total of 346 cases were received from the CM office out of which 128 were disposed of. He directed the concerned officials to ensure surveillance of polio vaccination drive at street level.

He further asked them to take immediate steps to make Prime Minister’s plantation drive as well as Clean and Green Punjab initiative successful. He said that special measures should be taken to look after the plants and local as well as seasonal saplings should be planted.

He directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to hold meetings of committees formed to check irrigation water theft. “Special emphasis should be put on checking irrigation water theft,” he asserted. He also directed all Assistant Commissioners to implement beautification plans in their respective areas and take action against encroachments causing traffic jams.