PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said that the re­port of the Auditor General of Pakistan into irregularities in the Bus Rapid Tran­sit project is a test case for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor, where Village Council Khaz­ana Nazim Basharat Khan announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined the QWP along with his family and supporters.

Sherpao said the PTI government was now closing the project management unit for pinpointing flaws in the project. Com­menting on the federal budget, he said that new taxes had been proposed in it which would add to the miseries of the people.

He said that the federal budget was made on the instructions of the Interna­tional Monetary Fund. He said that Rs45 billion were allocated for uplift projects in Karachi and Rs15 billion were earmarked for Quetta, but no allocations were made for Peshawar in the federal budget.

He said that conducting the elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in the merged district under the su­pervision of the army showed that the civil administration did not have the abil­ity to hold the polls.

He added that soldiers could be de­ployed for security, however, conducting the proceedings of the election was the job of the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP).

Sherpao said that the announcement of the uplift projects for the tribal districts amounted to pre-poll rigging and the ECP should take its notice.

The QWP leader said that a three-mem­ber delegation of the QWP led by its chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao would attend the all parties conference convened by the opposition to iron out a strategy on how deal with the problems facing the country.

Sherpao said that the people particu­larly the youth had become disenchant­ed with the PTI government due to its flawed policies in the last 10 months. He said that his party would soon launch a mass contact movement to mobilise the people and stage protests against price-hike and unemployment in the country.