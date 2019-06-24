Share:

ISLAMABAD - The AIOU has decided to hold ad­missions for each semester in two phases to make the enrolment pro­cess more efficient and to facilitate its over 1.4 million students around the country.

The plan as approved by Vice Chan­cellor Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum is also aimed at streamlining the academic sessions for timely mailing of books and conducting examination.

As per the new schedule, the ad­missions (autumn 2019) for Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) will start from July 15.

The applications for the admissions Matric, FA programs will be received till August 31, while admission for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will continue till August 12.

As per new schedule, admissions for Post-Graduate programs, B.Ed and BS (ODL) and Associate Degree in Ed­ucation/Commerce and French On­line will take place from September 1 to October 5.

Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, region­al and coordinating offices throughout the country. Special students facilita­tion Centre will be set up at the Uni­versity’s 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.

The programs being offered in the upcoming semester from July 15 in­clude short-term Educational pro­gram (STEP) and Open Tech (OT).

The programs of MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS include M.Phil/PhD chemistry, PhD Physics, M.Phil Mass Communi­cation, M.Phil Physics, BS Physics and BS CS.