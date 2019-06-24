Share:

PR LAHORE - The Nature Publishing Group, a world-class publisher of high impact scientific and medical information in print and online founded in 1869, has ranked Punjab University No 1 in terms of research publications in the field of natural sciences amongst all Pakistani universities.

It merits a mention here that PU falls in general category of the universities while it has left many science universities behind in the ranking and the overall research output of PU scientists in the subjects of Chemistry, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences and Earth and Environmental Sciences from January to December 2018 is far higher than other Pakistani science universities.

According to ranking, PU has secured 7.21 score while COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, which is on 2ndnumber, has secured 3.25 score. According to ranking, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, COMSATS University Islamabad, Quaid-e-Azam University, University of Education, University of Management and Technology, National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, University of Peshawar and National University of Sciences and Technology secured from 3rd to 10th positions respectively.

Punjab University Academic Staff Association has congratulated PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad and his team including Chairman PU Ranking Committee Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Department of Mathematics Dr Muhammad Sharif and others on this landmark achievement.

In a press statement, ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar and Secretary Javed Sami and others have said that the achievement was result of research-friendly policies of incumbent administration which had taken several initiatives to promote research culture in Punjab University and had supported university teachers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nature Publishing Group is a well-reputed publisher acknowledged worldwide and the group publishes journals, online databases and services across the life, physical, chemical and applied sciences and clinical medicine.

NPG is part of Macmillan Publishers Limited, a global publishing group founded in the United Kingdom in 1843. Focusing on the needs of scientists, Nature, founded in 1869, is the leading weekly, international scientific journal.

In addition, for this audience, NPG publishes the Nature research journals and Nature Reviews journals, plus a range of prestigious academic journals including society-owned publications.

Online, nature.com provides over 6 million visitors per month with access to NPG publications and online databases and services, including news and comment from Nature, NatureJobs plus access to Nature Network and Nature Education’s Scitable.