Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party will stage pro­test demonstration today Monday in front of NAB office to condemn its si­lence over alleged irregularities of PTI government in various projects.

The protest demonstration would be led by provincial and central lead­ership of the party.

The party leadership has issued di­rectives party workers and office bearers to fully participate in the pro­test demonstration.

KP AGP inaugurates Maskeeni checkpost

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspec­tor General of Police Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan has inaugurated Mas­keeni checkpost located at border area between Pakistan and Afghani­stan in Lower Dir district.

DIG Malakand Division, Muham­mad Saeed Wazir and DPO Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz were present of the occasion.

In his speech, the IGP said that secu­rity forces with the help of people had wiped out terrorists from the area.

He lauded services and sacrific­es of policemen performing duties in remote mountainous terrain for the protection of life and property of peo­ple. He said that law and order situa­tion had been improved and restored due to sacrifices of police forces.