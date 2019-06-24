PESHAWAR - Awami National Party will stage protest demonstration today Monday in front of NAB office to condemn its silence over alleged irregularities of PTI government in various projects.
The protest demonstration would be led by provincial and central leadership of the party.
The party leadership has issued directives party workers and office bearers to fully participate in the protest demonstration.
KP AGP inaugurates Maskeeni checkpost
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan has inaugurated Maskeeni checkpost located at border area between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Lower Dir district.
DIG Malakand Division, Muhammad Saeed Wazir and DPO Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz were present of the occasion.
In his speech, the IGP said that security forces with the help of people had wiped out terrorists from the area.
He lauded services and sacrifices of policemen performing duties in remote mountainous terrain for the protection of life and property of people. He said that law and order situation had been improved and restored due to sacrifices of police forces.